Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary

Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence.

The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened earlier this month when a shady suspect was caught red-handed robbing a Gaithersburg home.

Officers from the department were called at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to the 11800 block of Dewey Road to investigate a reported burglary that had just taken place.

According to investigators, the suspect - who has not been identified - forced his way into the unoccupied home and began removing copper pipes; however, moments later a family member entered the house to conduct a damage inspection and spotted the suspect rummaging through the basement.

He then ran out of the house, but not before the family member was able to capture the crook on his cellphone camera as he was leaving with the copper pipes still in his possession.

Investigators described the suspect as being a middle-aged White man with short brown hair, an average build, and height. He was carrying a red suitcase and wearing a gray hat, a dark gray jacket, gray gloves, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

