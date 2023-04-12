'Case Of Mistaken Identity' Hagerstown Man Sentenced After Killing Wrong Man In 2013 Robbery

A Hagerstown man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years after being convicted of a 2013 murder.

Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, was sentenced for the crime on Tuesday, April 11, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Bellamy is one of three men who were convicted of the murder of Alexander Buie in late 2013.

The first of the three men to get sentenced was Bryan Byrd, who received life in prison in October 2022.

Around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2013, Bellamy and the other two men broke into a recovery home on Grenoble Drive in Rockville to attempt a robbery of one of the occupants, who was no longer living at the home at the time.

The men were unaware the intended target of the crime had recently moved out of the home and came face-to-face with three men inside the residence.

The suspects and the victims got into a fight, resulting in the fatal shooting of Alexander Buie. The other two victims were left uninjured.

“This was a case of mistaken identity," said State's Attorney John McCarthy. "Alexander Buie was a truly innocent victim and lost his life at a time when he was trying to maintain his sobriety and get his life back on a positive path. Justice will now be served for the family of Mr. Buie, as the men responsible for his death are being held accountable. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Mary Herdman and John Lalos for their work in this matter.”

The murder went cold until 2019 when the murder weapon was found in Bellamy's possession during the investigation into a separate homicide in Prince George's County.

