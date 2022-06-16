Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
News

California Man Indicted After Attempted Murder Of Brett Kavanaugh

Annie DeVoe
Nick Roske
Nick Roske Photo Credit: Nick Eddie Roske Facebook

A California man who tried to kill US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Maryland home earlier this month has been indicted on a murder charge, authorities said.

John Roske, 26, traveled across the country to Kavanaugh's home with weapons found only when Roske called an emergency line to discuss suicidal thoughts and confessed his plan on the early morning of June 8, according to the Department of Justice.

Roske allegedly had a firearm, two magazines of ammunition with 10 rounds each of 9mm ammunition, 17 rounds of ammunition in a plastic bag, a black speed loader, and additional items intended to be used in the crime.

Roske faces life in federal prison for attempting to assassinate a Justice of the United States, if convicted. 

An initial appearance of Roske has not yet been scheduled. 

