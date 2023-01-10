Busted For Battery: TikTok Star Bryce Hall From Maryland Captured Punching Vegas Security Guard

Maryland native and famous TikToker Bryce Hall might be facing some legal trouble after a video surfaced of him punching a security guard who kicked him out of a Las Vegas nightclub, TMZ reports.

Hall was reportedly kicked out of the XS Nightclub at the Wynn after being invited up to the DJ booth during a Calvin Harris performance, TMZ says. After Hall threw a punch, four additional security guards are seen taking him down.

The TikToker was spotted earlier in the weekend attending the Adult Video News Awards before the brawl.

He was reportedly cited with two counts of battery and one count of trespassing, according to multiple reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.