Arrest Made In Homicide Of 17-Year-Old Maryland Teen: Police

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Maryland teen that happened earlier this year, authorities said.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jai'lyn Jones, who was found brutally stabbed and mutilated in the 18900 block of Grotto Lane in Germantown on Jan. 24, according to Montgomery County Police.

An event, called the “Justice for Jai’lyn Rally,” was held last month to help raise awareness about the homicide of the 17-year-old Northwest High School student.

Police Chief Marcus Jones is expected to provide more information during a press conference in the evening. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.