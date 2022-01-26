Anti-Maskers Confrontation In Maryland Chinese Restaurant Captured In Viral Video

Employees at Silver Spring Chinese restaurant "Holy Chow" held their own against several "anti-maskers" trying to enter the business.

The encounter was caught on video and had more than 100k views on Twitter as of Wednesday, Jan. 26.

One store employee can be heard asking customers to please leave the store if they will not wear a mask -- Montgomery County has a strict indoor mask mandate.

In a shocking quote, one of the "anti-maskers" replies, "what's the difference? We’re already inside. We’ve already infected everyone.”

The anti-mask advocates eventually left the store, claiming the federal government was going to "shoot the unvaccinated" or put them in "camps."

