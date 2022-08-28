Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together

Seen them?

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.

Chavez, a Bethesda resident, was last seen on the 10300 block of Strathmore Hall Street. She has brown eyes and brown hair, is 5-foot tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, according to police.

Hammad, who lives in Silver Spring, was last seen on the 3000 block of Fairland Road. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot tall and weighs an estimated 105 pounds.

They are believed to be together, police said.

Officials said that “police and family are concerned for their welfare.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the girls has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department’s non-emergency number by calling (301) 279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.