Alert Issued For Teen Mom In Montgomery County Reported Missing With Infant Teen Boys

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a missing teenager who may be in the company of her young children.

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they attempt to locate Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez, 15, who has not been seen or heard from in days.

According to investigators, Ramirez was last seen early on Sunday, Dec. 10 at her Gaithersburg home in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, and officials cautioned that she could be on the run with her two infant boys.

Hernandez was described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No other descriptive information was provided by investigators, who said that “(police) and family are concerned for her welfare.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez has been asked to contact detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division by calling (240) 773-5400 or the agency’s non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

