Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
News

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old In Maryland Reported Missing For Nearly A Week

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Joann-Carla Metho
Joann-Carla Metho Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Concerns are growing for a missing Silver Spring girl who disappeared a week ago, authorities say.

Joann-Carla Metho, 14, was last seen on Wednesday Aug. 17 in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, according to Montgomery County police.

Metho is 5-foot-6, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt before she disappeared.

Police say Metho has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joann-Carla Metho is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240)773-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.