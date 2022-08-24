Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old In Maryland Reported Missing For Nearly A Week

Concerns are growing for a missing Silver Spring girl who disappeared a week ago, authorities say.

Joann-Carla Metho, 14, was last seen on Wednesday Aug. 17 in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, according to Montgomery County police.

Metho is 5-foot-6, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt before she disappeared.

Police say Metho has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joann-Carla Metho is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240)773-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.

