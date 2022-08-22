Alert Issued For Maryland Teen Reported Missing For Days

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Silver Spring, authorities say.

Adele Anderson was last seen around 11:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 in the 2700 block of Byron Street, according to Montgomery County police.

Anderson is around 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jeans and flip-flops.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Adele Anderson is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240)773-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.

