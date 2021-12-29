12-Year-Old VA Girl Missing After Driving Off In The Family Car

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing after driving off in her family's car.

Investigators say Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo left her residence on Rope Drive in the Woodbridge area on Dec. 28, driving her family's 2007 gold Toyota Camry with Virginia tags: UTE-7727.

Daniella is presumed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and is listed as endangered due to her age.

She is described as a Hispanic female 4 foot 5 inches tall, 140lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and white/gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

