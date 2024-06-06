New Round Of Severe Thunderstorms Expected To Hit Maryland

Hours after twisters tore through parts of the state, some residents are bracing for a fresh round of rain and thunderstorms that are expected to roll through the region on Thursday, June 6.

Forecasters say that the area expected to get hit the hardest will be those along US 15 east toward Chesapeake Bay.

The storms are expected to bring "damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning," with hail possible in some parts of the state.

Tornado warnings were also issued in parts of Maryland on Thursday, which could bring hail to certain areas.

The watch will be in effect through 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

