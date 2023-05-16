New 10-Foot White Shark Tracked Near Maryland Coast

“Penny,” a 10-foot-3 juvenile White Shark pinged near the Maryland coast early on Monday, May 15 after he was first tagged late last month as she continues to make her way toward the Chesapeake Bay.

She was first tagged in Off Ocracoke in North Carolina on Sunday, April 23.

“Penny” is the latest shark to take a tour of the waters, joining massive “Maple” and aptly named “Frosty,” who earned her moniker for the frigid waters he was first found. “Breton,” a Great White, was also in the area last month.

According to Ocearch, Penny got her name from the local Penny family in Salty Penny Canvas in North Carolina, who assisted them with custom products.

Ocearch - which described itself as a “global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean’s giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean has been tracking “Penny” for two weeks, and she has already made it more than 650 miles up the coast.

