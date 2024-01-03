Neighbors Rallying Around Beloved Costume Shop Owner After Devastating Montgomery County Fire

The electrical fire started in the basement and ripped through Gene’s Costumes on Connecticut Avenue in Kensington on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The origin involved a light ballast, and damages amounted to about $100,000, Piringer said.

While no physical injuries were reported, the losses to the shop’s owner, Ginger Ager, are “devastating,” according to a GoFundMe launched to help her rebuild.

“We are fundraising to help our beloved and iconic Gene’s Costumes, owned by Ginger Ager, on Connecticut Ave in Kensington, Maryland recover from a devastating fire,” reads the campaign, which added that there was no insurance policy in place at the time of the blaze.

More than $3,100 had been raised in the first 24 hours.

“Ginger is an amazingly wonderful woman who has dedicated her heart and soul to the community, providing smiles to the young and young at heart for over 30 years,” reads the GoFundMe. “She regularly provided costumes to individuals, local high schools within the DMV, and theatrical groups to include the Kennedy center. If you needed something, she most likely had it.”

Meanwhile, Gene’s Costumes is closed indefinitely but may be able to accommodate requests, according to a post on its Facebook page that urged donations.

“We experienced a fire yesterday that caused significant damage to our building as well as destroying many of our rental costumes,” reads the post. “Fortunately, no one was injured and while tired and overwhelmed, we are grateful to be unharmed.”

“Please consider donating to our GoFundMe so that we can continue to serve the costume and theatre community.”

