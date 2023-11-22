Murder Charges For Two Accused Of Gunning Down 22-Year-Old Man In Montgomery Village: Police

More than a week after a fatal double shooting that left a teen with critical injuries, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced that Kenes Yair Guevara, 19, and Osman Antonio Maldonado, 20, have been arrested and charged with the Montgomery Village murder, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the area of the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, and upon arrival, they found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital with critical, non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Less than a half hour later, at approximately 12:50 p.m., there was a second call regarding a man unconscious - later identified as Garnica - in the same area, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During the investigation, Guevara and Maldonado were identified as suspects, and they were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

They are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending their initial bond hearings.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.