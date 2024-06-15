Mostly Cloudy 76°

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Involving SUV At District Heights Intersection: Police

For the fourth time in a week, a motorcyclist was killed in a Maryland crash, this time in Prince George's County.

The Prince George's County Police Department was called at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Parkland Drive, where there was a reported crash with a motorcyclist down.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the man was pronounced dad at the crash scene by first responders.

The driver of the SUV involved in the fatal crash remained at the scene to assist with the investigation and was uninjured. 

It is unclear what caused the fatal crash. No details about the biker has been released by the department, which is still investigating the incident.

