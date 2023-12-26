Person Killed After Crash Involving Motorcycle In Montgomery County, Police Say (Developing)

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, first responders were called to the 2100 block of Viers Mill Road near Atlantic Avenue in Rockville, where there was a reported crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

At 7:50 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Police confirmed that there was a pedestrian fatality in the same area.

The crash led to several lanes being closed as police and first responders investigated the crash.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

