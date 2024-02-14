Overcast 35°

Montgomery County Teen Missing For Over A Week, Police Say

Police have launched a search for a Montgomery County teen they say has been missing for more than a week.

Aaron Trejo-Arismendy has been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 6, police said.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department
Valerie Musson
Aaron Trejo-Arismendy, 17, was last seen near the 19200 block of Dunbridge Way in Montgomery Village around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, Montgomery County Police said in a release on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Aaron stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, police say. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police were unsure of what clothes Aaron may have been wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Aaron’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

