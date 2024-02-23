Montgomery County Teen Missing For Nearly 3 Weeks, Police Say

Emanuel Rosales, 16, was last seen near the 200 block of Perry Road in Gaithersburg on Tuesday, Feb. 6, Montgomery County Police said in a Feb. 23 release.

Emanuel stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Emanuel was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black pants, and black shoes and makes frequent trips to the Downtown Silver Spring and Langley Park areas.

Anyone with information on Emanuel’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

