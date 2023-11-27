Montgomery County Schools Sheltering In Place Hours After HS Evacuation For Bomb Threat: Police

Members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were busy on Monday, Nov. 27, first investigating the threat, then with a shooting in the 20400 block of Lost Knife Circle that forced the Montgomery Village Middle School, Stedwick, Watkins Mills, and Whetstone elementary schools to shelter in place around noon.

The early morning threat was ultimately determined to be unfounded, and the investigation into the reported shooting was ongoing shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

