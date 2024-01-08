Montgomery County High-Rise Evacuated, 'Condemned' For Electrical Issue

First responders were called to the 15-story Westwood Towers building on Westbard Road in Bethesda on Sunday afternoon to investigate reports of smoke that were the result of an electrical problem that will require "extensive repairs" according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Due to the utility emergency, officials said that all apartments in the building have been "condemned" by county Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) investigators, and all residents have been relocated as repairs began in earnest on Monday morning.

In total, approximately 200 units in the building were impacted by the electric problem.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.