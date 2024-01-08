Mostly Cloudy 40°

Montgomery County High-Rise Evacuated, 'Condemned' For Electrical Issue

A Montgomery County apartment building was evacuated and condemned due to an electrical issue that led to several floors of the high rise filling with smoke, displacing hundreds.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
First responders were called to the 15-story Westwood Towers building on Westbard Road in Bethesda on Sunday afternoon to investigate reports of smoke that were the result of an electrical problem that will require "extensive repairs" according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Due to the utility emergency, officials said that all apartments in the building have been "condemned" by county Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) investigators, and all residents have been relocated as repairs began in earnest on Monday morning.

In total, approximately 200 units in the building were impacted by the electric problem.

