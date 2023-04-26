Missing Teen Raising Alarm Bells For Friends, Family In Montgomery County

Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a 13-year-old Montgomery County teen who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police on Wednesday, April 26 regarding Christian Flores, who has not been seen in nearly 12 hours.

The 13-year-old was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 19500 block of Frederick Road. It is unclear where he might have been heading at the time he went missing.

Flores was described as being 5-foot-3, with short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

No other descriptive information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding Flores or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Montgomery County Department of Police’s non-emergency line by calling (301) 279-8000.

