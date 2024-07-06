Missing 3-Year-Old Found In Rockville Pool Dies At Area Hospital: Police

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 5, the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call for a missing boy.

Rockville City Police responded to Elmcroft Court, where the child was found in a neighborhood pool.

First responders provided CPR to the boy, who was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead and the Montgomery County Department of Police were notified.

No foul play is suspected, according to investigators, who noted the boy's name will not be released by the department.

