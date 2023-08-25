Men Posing As Workers Face Charges For Seven Residential Burglaries In Montgomery County: PD

Samir Haleem, Jr., 38, of Germantown, and 19-year-old Capitol Heights resident Diego Moreno have been arrested and charged with a series of residential burglaries in August, authorities announced.

During the course of the investigation, Montgomery County Police Department detectives from several districts determined that seven robberies committed across the region have been committed by the same two people who pretended to be construction workers, right down to a faux reflective vest that they used to legitimize their scheme some.

Haleem and Moreno were linked to these burglaries:

14000 block of Rimfire Court in Boyds on Tuesday, Aug. 1;

12000 block of Greenleaf Avenue in Potomac on Thursday, Aug. 10;

14000 block of Flint Rock Drive in Rockville on Monday, Aug. 14;

100 block of Mission Drive in Gaithersburg on Aug. 14;

24000 block of Kakae Drive in Damascus on Tuesday, Aug. 15;

13000 block of Valley Oak Circle in Rockville on Aug. 15;

300 block of Fairgrove Terrace in Gaithersburg on Monday, Aug. 21.

Haleem and Moreno were identified as the suspects, and it was later determined that they used the same red Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck during the first six burglaries before switching up.

The pair was arrested following the final burglary on Aug. 21 in a stolen 2018 Honda Accord at the Tanger Outlets in Prince George's County. A search of the stolen car led to the recovery of a "ghost gun," and it was later determined that the Honda was taken during a residential burglary in Fort Washington.

Haleem and Moreno were arrested without incident and charged with multiple counts of first-degree burglary and other related offenses. Both are being held without bond.

