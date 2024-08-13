Meet The Men: 'Golden Bachelorette' Releases Seniors Rockville's Joan Vassos Will Date

Joan Vassos, a 61-year-old Maryland grandmother will soon star as the first-ever leading lady on ABC's "The Golden Bachelorette."

And producers have released the names of her suitors.

Some of them are local to the Northeast, including 62-year-old Charles L, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia; 64-year-old Christopher, a contractor from West Babylon, NY; 60-year-old Ken, a property management treasurer from Peabody, MA; 63-year-old Pablo, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, MD; 62-year-old Thomas, and an FDNY chief from New York, NY.

Vassos, of Rockville, left Gerry Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor" just after a one-on-one date to support her daughter ahead of a C-section.

Vassos works in alumni relations for the Landon School in Bethesda, and lost her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer in 2021.

She's ready to find an everlasting love, again.

Click here for photos of Joan Vassos' contestants.

