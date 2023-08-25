Massive Fire Guts Gaithersburg Home, Displaces Family Of Four (Photos)

First responders in Gaithersburg were met by flames showing through the roof of a Rosewood Manor Lane home on Thursday afternoon when they were called to help battle a fast-moving blaze that left the house with extensive damage.

The residents were able to escape the home safely, though a firefighter suffered a minor injury while extinguishing the flames, officials said.

Following the fire, two adults and two children were displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them with finding temporary housing.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates when new information is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.