Maryland Teen, Couple Killed In Rented Historical House Fire In NC

Officials have identified Cienna Farr, 13, of Silver Spring, Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deer, 68, as the three who perished in a fire that broke out in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, NC over the weekend.

PIO Rachel Tackett said that the call came in at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

The three were pronounced dead at the scene, she said, two others were airlifted to area hospitals while a third was treated locally for minor injuries.

Crews from multiple agencies responded, but the fire destroyed the home, which was historically designated after being built in 1948. It earned the designation in 2011, Tackett said.

Upon arrival, first responders were met by a home fully engulfed by flames, which is now considered a complete loss, she added.

The fire also damaged two neighboring homes, but no additional injuries were reported and the damage was considered minor.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation on Monday afternoon.

"The Town of Kill Devil Hills would like to thank everyone for their patience, support, and prayers as our community experienced a horrible tragedy today," town officials said.

"Dealing with incidents such as this is never easy for our first responders, staff, or our citizens; however, it truly makes a difference when the community comes together to lift each other up during times like these."

