Man Who Raped Elderly Woman At Rockville Hotel Faces Life In Prison: State's Attorney

Rockville resident Arash Khosh, 46, was convicted of rape and other grisly offenses following an incident in May 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in the 14000 block of Shady Grove Road when he accosted a 70-year-old woman in her room.

According to prosecutors, Khosh and his victim were strangers at the time of the assault, and her husband was on the first floor of the hotel at the time, having coffee and waiting for his wife to come meet him for breakfast.

The incident happened after Khosh was reportedly knocking on several doors and interacted with his victim, advising that he had the wrong room. He later returned and wrapped his arms around her stomach and forced her into the room, court documents state.

He then forced her face down onto a bed, using one of his hands to hold the 70-year-old woman's hands above her head, leaving her with visible injuries.

Once the assault was over, prosecutors say that Khosh left the room and the woman alerted her husband to what had just transpired and told him to contact the police.

“We thank the victim for her courage to testify before the court," State's Attorney John McCarthy said. "(Khosh) attacked a vulnerable woman in our community and the victim’s brave actions will help to prevent him from targeting anyone else."

Khosh was convicted of first-degree rape, home invasion, and second-degree assault. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced in April.

