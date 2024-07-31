Ricky Lee Dyson, Jr. was arrested at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 by members of the Rockville Police Department following a lengthy investigation into the stabbing.

According to police, at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, officers were called to the area of Dawson Avenue and Upton Street, where officers were met by a large crowd and blood at the scene.

It was determined that a stabbing had occurred, and Dyson was identified as a suspect, though he remained elusive until his arrest on Tuesday night.

Investigators said that our people later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Dyson faces charges that include first- and second-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment. He was taken to the department's Central Processing Unit, where he was awaiting a bond hearing on Wednesday.

