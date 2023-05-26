Man Wanted For Striking Police Officer With Vehicle While Fleeing Wegmans Robbery In MD: Police

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public’s assistance as thy attempt to locate a suspect who is wanted for assaulting an officer at Wegmans last month with his vehicle.

Photos have been released by police investigators as they investigate an incident that played out on Thursday, April 27 near the parking lot of the food store giant at 20600 Seneca Meadows Park in Germantown.

The strange scene happened shortly after 2 p.m. when officers from the department were called to investigate a reported theft in progress.

According to police, the investigation determined that the suspect walked into the store, placed merchandise in a cart, and strolled out without paying. He then walked across the street to the parking garage, where he was met by responding officers.

The suspect quickly ran toward his vehicle, ignored officers’ demands, and struck one with the driver’s side of his car while he was fleeing.

Officers pursued the suspect’s vehicle, but he was able to get free on I-270. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police described the suspect as being a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-10, weighs 200 pounds with dark hair and a muscular build. He was wearing a white and black baseball hat, black t-shirt with a white Air Jordan logo, red shorts, and red and white shoes.

Officials noted that the suspect is also implicated in the thefts from multiple Home Depot stores in Washington, DC and Maryland. No additional information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-477-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.