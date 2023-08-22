Man Wanted For Murder In Montgomery County

Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV, 20, of Montgomery County has been identified as the suspect wanted for his alleged role in the murder of 40-year-old Cedric Warner last month.

A fresh photo of the suspect was released by the agency on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

On Wednesday, July 5, officers were called in to the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Warner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshall is now accused of shooting him and a warrant has been issued for his arrest charging him with first-degree murder.

A reward of up to $10,000 has been issued for information that leads to the arrest of Marshall.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

