Man Wanted For July Murder In Montgomery County Surrenders To Police

The man wanted in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Cedric Warner last month has turned himself in, Montgomery County authorities announced.

Lawrence Marcellus Marshall, IV
Lawrence Marcellus Marshall, IV Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV, 20, surrendered at the Montgomery County Department of Police Headquarters in Gaithersburg days after an alert was issued for the wanted man, police said on Friday afternoon.

His arrest comes following an incident on Wednesday, July 5, when officers were called in to the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Warner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant for Marshall's arrest was issued charging him with first-degree murder this week until he surrendered. He is now waiting a bond hearing after being transported to the Central Processing Unit.

He turned himself in on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

