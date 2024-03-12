Man Sexually Abused 4 Children At Maryland Church, Additional Victims Sought: Police

Ervin Jeovany Alfaro Lopez, 33, of Germantown, was charged with several counts of sexual abuse of a minor, Montgomery County Police announced Tuesday, March 12.

Lopez became the subject of an investigation in May 2023 after a victim reported being sexually abused by a teacher at a church on the 15700 block of Crabbs Branch Way in Derwood.

A follow-up investigation led to the discovery of three additional victims coming forward in September 2023 and January 2024, all of whom reported to have been sexually abused by Lopez at the same church between 2016 and 2018.

The victims were between the ages of six and 12-years-old at the time of the offenses, and Lopez was 25 to 27-years-old, police said.

Lopez was charged on a warrant and is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a victim of Lopez is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division office at 240-773-5400.

