Man Gets Decades In Prison For Role In Restaurant Shooting That Injured Five In Silver Spring

A judge sentenced Michael Boyd, Jr., 40, to 90 years in prison, with all but 55 years suspended followed by five years of supervised probation if he is released after being convicted by a jury in April to his role in the Montgomery County shooting last summer.

The shooting was reported outside the Sole D'Italia restaurant in the 14300 block of Layhill Road in Silver Spring in July 2023, which resulted in four people - including Boyd - suffering from gunshot wounds.

A fifth person was also injured by bullet fragments, prosecutors noted.

According to court documents, shortly after midnight on July 13, 2023, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the restaurant, where there was a reported shooting involving a group that got off a bus and stormed toward the restaurant.

It is believed that a verbal altercation inside the eatery and spilled outside involving several people. prosecutors said. Boyd then approached the group with a silver gun that he pointed at several people while at least two women were fighting.

The entire incident was captured on camera.

Boyd was ultimately tracked down by investigators after being identified as the suspect in the incident, and when he was busted, he was still wearing the same clothing that officers spotted on surveillance video, investigators noted.

Boyd was found guilty in April of two counts each of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“We often hear from community members who are sick of this sort of gratuitous violence. The judge echoed those sentiments today," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said on Wednesday.

"We are thankful for the message this sentence sends, that anyone who engages in this course of conduct will face serious consequences,”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.