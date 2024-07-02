On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced that they are investigating the death of 40-year-old Marvin Rolando Guevara Guevara, who died at an area hospital over the weekend after getting into it with a woman about his dogs running loose.

According to investigators, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, first responders were called to the 20200 block of Bucklodge Road in Boyds, where there was a reported assault involving a woman and a neighbor.

Police say that the investigation determined that a verbal argument broke out between she and Guevara Guevara about his dogs running free in the neighborhood and on her family's property.

The argument escalated, resulting with the woman hitting Guevara Guevara in the head, sending him to an area hospital, where he died on Sunday, June 30, officials say.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, which will determine the exact cause and manner of Guevara Guevara's death.

