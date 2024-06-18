Terrence Green, who shot Officer Kyle Olinger during a traffic stop in Silver Spring in August 2003, will stay behind bars, authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Olinger was shot in the neck during the stop, which left him with a severed spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Despite his injuries, Olinger continued to be a prominent member of the community, police say, before he passed away in April 2019.

"Due to his injuries, Olinger retired, but continued to remain involved with the department," a police spokesperson said when announcing his death.

"He will always be remembered as a vigilant police officer with an impeccable work ethic, serving the communities of Montgomery County honorably."

Green was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years, for the crime.

On Tuesday, June 18, officials say that Montgomery Police Chief Marcus Jones and Olinger's widow appeared before the Maryland Parole Commission to advocate on behalf of the fallen officer.

"The crime he committed against the late (Officer) Kyle Olinger was so destructive that Green should serve out the remainder of his sentence," Jones said.

"Green’s actions resulted not only in Officer Olinger’s death but resulted as well in 15 years of torment suffered by (him) and his family."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.