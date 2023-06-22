Man Attempted To Sexually Assault Teen Girl Jogging Near Montgomery County Park, Police Say

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating the reported sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon near Rock Creek Stream Valley Park, authorities say.

According to investigators, the teen was jogging on Beach Drive near Leland Road when’s he was approached by a man who asked her if she needed a lift. When she declined, the man got out of the car, grabbed her, and attempted to sexually assault her.

The teen managed to fight off her attacker, who retreated back to his car and sped away towards East-West Highway.

Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital as a precaution after the incident while investigators canvassed the area for the man, but could not track him down.

The suspect was described as being a Black man in his 20s who had a dark complexion with long dreadlocks. He was wearing all-white clothes at the time of the incident and drove a white Ford, possibly a late model Crown Victoria.

Following the attempted assault, Park Police said that the department would be beefing up patrols in the area as they continue to investigate the incident.

