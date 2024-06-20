Gaithersburg resident Samuel Deweh Gray, Jr. was arrested this week following an investigation into an alleged incident that was reported at an office building, authorities announced.

Police say that shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17, a teen girl walked into an elevator in the 800 block of Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg, at which point Gray allegedly began violently assaulting her until witnesses intervened.

He then ran away.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, investigators were able to identify Gray as a possible suspect, and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Gray was charged with attempted first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

He's being held behind bars without bond.

