Mail Sent Flying Out Of USPS Delivery Truck During SUV Crash In Silver Spring (DEVELOPING)

At least one person suffered serious injuries when an SUV struck a United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery truck on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, there was a reported crash at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Adelphi Road that led to damaged utility poles in the area.

Two people were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson.

In photos shared online, the USPS truck can be seen with extensive front-end damage, while there was letters and packages strewn about the area on Thursday afternoon.

Some lanes were blocked as police investigated the crash.

No additional details were initially released by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

