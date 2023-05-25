Fair 59°

SHARE

Mail Sent Flying Out Of USPS Delivery Truck During SUV Crash In Silver Spring (DEVELOPING)

The mail is going to be late for some homeowners in Montgomery County.

The USPS truck was struck at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Adelphi Road in Silver Spring.
The USPS truck was struck at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Adelphi Road in Silver Spring. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At least one person suffered serious injuries when an SUV struck a United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery truck on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, there was a reported crash at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Adelphi Road that led to damaged utility poles in the area.

Two people were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson.

In photos shared online, the USPS truck can be seen with extensive front-end damage, while there was letters and packages strewn about the area on Thursday afternoon.

Some lanes were blocked as police investigated the crash.

No additional details were initially released by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE