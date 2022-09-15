Contact Us
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'

Zak Failla
Owen Knight will compete in the newest season of Survivor.
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor".

Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show.

The 30-year-old college admissions director grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 2010, according to The MoCo Show.

Knight currently lives in New Orleans, Louisiana after graduating from Tulane University.

Survivor will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

