Married Gaithersburg Couple Teams Up For $1M ‘Double Winners’ Scratch-off Prize

Annie DeVoe
The "Double Winners" are bringing home a $1 million prize after a huge lottery win.
The "Double Winners" are bringing home a $1 million prize after a huge lottery win. Photo Credit: Maryland Lottery

A Gaithersburg couple's dreams of launching a business is closer to coming true after a lucky $1 million win through the Maryland Lottery, officials say.

One of the lucky winners came in to claim the prize and told Lottery officials that she was home with her husband and daughter when she started to scratch off the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier instant ticket, revealing the mega prize, according to the Maryland Lottery.

At first, she thought she won only $10,000 but quickly realized that multiple matching numbers with $10,000 prizes added up to a much bigger number: $1 million. 

The lucky winner works as an online sales associate while her husband is a construction worker, according to lotto officials. 

They are hoping to use the funds to help launch a business as well as open up a salon for their daughter to own herself. 

“I plan to help family with this money,” the lucky lady said. “We might take a few vacations, too.”

Her winning $20 scratch-off came from 7-Eleven at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. 

The Montgomery County store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $1 million top-prize winning scratch-off.

According to officials, the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier game went on sale July 18 and this is the first $1 million top-prize winning instant ticket sold. 

Six $1 million winning scratch-offs are still unclaimed along with seven $50,000 prizes and more than 140 $10,000 prizes.

