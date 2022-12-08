Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Montgomery County Due To Water Main Break

Annie DeVoe
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission for parts of Montgomery County following a water main break.
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montgomery County area after a water main break, officials say.

WSSC Water issued the advisory after a break on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area, Thursday, Aug. 11.

The advisory will affect around 2,200 customers in the affected area.

Officials suggest that customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for one full minute before cooling it.

Officials are urging customers to practice this before utilizing water for the following activities:

  • Drinking 
  • Brushing Teeth
  • Washing produce/food
  • Preparing Baby Food/Formula
  • Making Ice
  • Filling Pet Water

All stored water that had been previously collected should be thrown out, WSSC Water says.

Water does not have to be boiled before bathing as long as it is not consumed.

Water samples will continue to be tested to ensure water safety.

Check the WSSC Water website, Twitter (@WSSCWaterNews) and Facebook for updates as this situation develops. For more information, please contact the WSSC Water Emergency Call Center at 301-206-4002.

Click here for more information, including a map of the impacted area.

