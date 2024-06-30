Lanes Reopened On I-495 After Tractor-Trailer Fire, Debris Spill In Maryland

The truck was struck by a hit-and-run driver, causing the crash, which resulted in the subsequent fire and upwards of 20 barrels of powdered tungsten metal into the roadway, causing slick conditions for motorists.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before the tractor-trailer was destroyed, fuel spilled, and the crushed barrels spilled onto the roadway.

All lanes were reported open as of 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.