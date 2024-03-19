Kensington Man Charged For Having Expired Permit In Deadly Head-On Crash: Police

Kelvy Jose, Jr., 22, of Kensington, was arrested on Friday, March 15, on a warrant charging him with criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, according to the MCPD.

Jose, Jr. was involved in a collision at the intersection of Randolph Road and Hammonton Place in Silver Spring on Oct. 12, 2022.

Police say he crossed his Chevrolet Silverado into eastbound traffic and drove head-on into a Honda CRV driven by Ambar Aida Rivera Membreno, 29, of Silver Spring. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit found that Jose, Jr. was driving with an expired learner’s permit and was distracted at the time of the collision.

Jose, Jr. was being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending a bond review.

