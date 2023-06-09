Jealous, Drug-Seeking Man Convicted Of Killing Ex's Friend In Germantown: State's Attorney

The jealous rage of a man with a history of violence who was on probation in Maryland will see him back in prison for at least 25 years for murdering a friend of his ex-girlfriend, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Kyle Noble, 30, who has no known address, but is familiar to law enforcement throughout the state, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed robbery for his role in the death of 31-year-old Efrain Arias in 2019, according to officials on Friday, June 9.

Noble attacked Arias as he exited a Mercedes in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America hotel on Milestone Center Drive in Germantown on Sept. 15, 2019, in what prosecutors say was "fueled by drug-seeking behavior and a jealous rage, as (Arias) was a friend of (Noble's) ex-girlfriend.”

During the incident, Noble chased his victim down a hill and into a field near the parking lot, where he stabbed him to death and robbed the dying man.

According to court documents, Noble’s ex found blood on his face and body following the stabbing when he returned from the field, and he then threatened to kill her if she called the police.

The case was originally tried in 2022, but ended with a hung jury. Noble was found guilty at the retrial.

Officials noted that the murder was committed while Noble was on probation for a stabbing in Frederick County in April 2017. He also admitted to a robbery in Montgomery County in March of 2014.

“This is a situation where it took a number of years and continued dedication on the part of our prosecution team and the Montgomery County Police Department to ensure justice was served,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

“We are grateful to them along with the men and women of the jury and the witnesses who participated and testified during trial.”

When he is sentenced in July, Noble faces up to 60 years in jail and a mandatory minimum of 25 years for his third conviction for a violent crime in Maryland.

