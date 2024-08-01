Home Explosion, Fire Reported In Montgomery County Neighborhood (Developing)

First responders were called to the 4000 block of Byrd Road at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 where there was a reported explosion with flames and smoke visible from outside the residence.

A Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson said that crews found a gas-fed fire involving a gas meter and an electric meter. They worked quickly to get the bulk of the blaze extinguished, and it was declared under control at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

All occupants were able to safely get out of the Kensington home, though a cat was reported missing. Crews remained at the scene to check for possible extensions or hotspots.

Washington Gas and Pepco were called to the area. Traffic was also closed on Byrd Road between Mitscher Street and Spruell Drive.

