Holy Aioli! One Of America's Best Burgers Sold At This Montgomery County Eatery

The Holy Aioli burger from Dog Haus Biergarten, made the cut for popular food and drink website Tasting Table, which ranked the dish among the most delicious in the nation, sitting right alongside other heavy hitters across the country.

The website highlighted the burger’s thin paddy, which is served alongside four Hawaiian rolls with a mouth-watering topping of American cheese and smoked bacon, before the star of the show takes center stage.

One the burger is assembled, chefs then complete the meal with its namesake holy aioli, which is known to wow customers.

“In terms of flavor and texture, everything is well-balanced when you take a bite,” according to the review. “There's a mild hint of garlic peeking through, but you'll mainly taste the beef balanced against the sweetness of the onions and bun.

“The saltiness and smokiness of the bacon are just enough to take the edge off the sweet onions and Hawaiian rolls, (and) the garlic aioli really comes in afterward, coating your mouth and serving as a reminder you just ate something special. “

In the DMV area, Dog Haus currently has restaurants in:

Bethesda;

Bristow, VA;

College Park;

Gaithersburg;

Maryland Heights;

Silver Spring;

Washington, DC (M Street NW).

Outside of its burgers, Dog Haus Biergarten also features a variety of specialty hot dogs, sausages, chicken, breakfast, and slider dishes, as well as signature cocktails, craft beers and ice cream.

