Gun Sale Gone Awry Leads To Shootout Between Virginia Men In Downtown Silver Spring: Police

Four people are facing charges after crossing state lines into Maryland, leading to an argument and shootout that led to the seizure of high-caliber weapons in downtown Silver Spring.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police on patrol spotted a suspicious group of people who began arguing with each other.

According to a police spokesperson, the occupants inside of a blue Honda Accord with Virginia tags, began arguing with an man standing outside of the Honda.

A passenger inside of the Honda then got out of the car holding a handgun, prompting the man outside of the vehicle to draw out his weapon and the two began firing at each other.

The passenger then got back inside and the driver, Jason Mortice Harvey, 18, of Chesterville, sped away down North Falkland Lane, a dead-end street that would also represent the end of their freedom.

Harvey and another passenger inside the vehicle were quickly taken into custody without further incident, and a search of the Honda led to the recovery of a loaded Glock 19 with an extended magazine, and a loaded AK-47 style pistol.

The shooter standing outside of the Honda was also arrested and caught with a privately manufactured 9mm gun that was used in the shooting.

With an assist from a Prince George's County Police Department helicopter, the second shooter was spotted running across Georgia Avenue, and he was arrested behind the Fillmore Theater.

Those arrested:

Harvey (driver);

Christian Nicholas Baker, age 19, of Ashburn (buyer/shooter);

Roshad Deon Harvey, Jr., age 22, of Chesterville (passenger/shooter);

Jaeden Levelle Harris, age 18 of Aldie (rear passenger).

The initial investigation found that everyone involved drove from Virginia to Silver Spring to allegedly sell a gun to Baker.

All four are facing weapons-related charges and are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

