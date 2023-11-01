Group Assaulted, Robbed Inside Dave & Buster's Bathroom In Silver Spring, Police Say (Video)

On Wednesday, police released a new video of several suspects who are wanted for a robbery at the location in the 8600 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring last month.

According to a Montgomery County Department of Police spokesperson, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, some customers were inside a bathroom at Dave & Buster's when they were approached by three men who demanded their property and proceeded to assault them when they refused.

They then were robbed anyway and the three men ran out of the bathroom and were caught on camera leaving the business with another woman.

Police described the suspects as three Black men wearing all black clothes, one of which was short and wearing red and white Jordan sneakers, one was tall with white shoes, and the third was described as being of average height, wearing a ski mask, with green and gray sneakers.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

