Gas Line Struck In Front Of Bethesda Home Leads To Evacuations (Developing)

An alert was issued at approximately 11 a.m. on June 6 when HazMat units were called to the 5600 block of Spruce Tree Avenue in Bethesda when a two-inch gas line was struck in front of a residence, officials said.

In response, some residents in the area, as well as the YMCA on Old Georgetown Road were evacuated as a precaution, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

Roadways were also closed while crews worked to control the leak.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.